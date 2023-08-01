Back to School
First Alert Forecast: Warm tonight; humidity increases Wednesday

A few showers/storms possible tomorrow afternoon/evening.
By Patrick Pete
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures have been warm this afternoon, but not too uncomfortable. We will gradually slip into the 80s over the next few hours with morning temperatures in the lower 70s.

Northwest flow will begin to influence our forecast tomorrow, introducing more moisture into our area. Clouds will gradually increase through the day and a few showers/storms are likely especially during the evening commute. While storms will not be widespread, heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible in the storms that develop. Dewpoints will also increase so it will be more humid -- which means afternoon temperatures that top out in the low to mid 90s will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Multiple First Alerts

Multiple pulses of energy will be riding the ridge of high pressure (to our west) as we head through Thursday and Friday. The first wave of storms will arrive Thursday afternoon. Damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours will be possible in these storms as they slide through our region. Rain/storm chances will decrease Friday night -- and the bulk of the weekend looks dry.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

