Fulton Co. sheriff unveils new app feature aimed at providing ‘transparency and accountability’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a new app feature it says will assist in the department’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat held a news conference Monday to talk about the all-new “Check the Stats” section of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Mobile App. The Sheriff also released new data on personnel, inmate wellness, and jail maintenance.

ANF+: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office launches new “Check the Stats” app feature

The new feature comes as Sheriff Labat faces heavy criticism over conditions and inmate treatment at Fulton County jail.

In mid-July, the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched a civil investigation into conditions at all jails run by the Fulton County sheriff following the death of two inmates, 19-year-old Noni Battiste-Kosoko and 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson.

READ: ‘The system is broken’ Sheriff defends his leadership as DOJ investigates Fulton County Jails

Thompson died in what family members described as a bedbug-infested cell — his body covered in insects.

An Atlanta News First camera captured crumbling ceilings, decaying walls, exposed wiring, and rows of inmates sleeping inches from the floor during an April tour of the jail. One inmate even pointed to a water gallon jug with no nozzle, saying, “Everybody in here is putting their hands in the water.”

WATCH: A look inside the Fulton County Jail

Over the past several months, a number of detention officers at the jail were arrested following allegations of misconduct.

In one incident, a detention officer was caught on surveillance video using excessive force against three inmates while on duty, according to jail investigators.

Another detention officer, who joined the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in July 2022, was arrested in February on similar allegations. He received more than a dozen charges involving physical harm against an inmate, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Labat previously released the following statement regarding the arrests:

“Detention officers have the responsibility of treating those in their custody humanely and with respect. When an officer deviates from this duty, they must be held accountable. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to thoroughly investigating claims of officer misconduct. As sheriff, I remain committed to transparency and taking action swiftly and appropriately should those claims be sustained.”

