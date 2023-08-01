Fulton County sheriff: Deputies ready for possible Trump indictment crowds, unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat was confident on Tuesday that his deputies would be ready for the rush of people that could descend on the city if and when indictments come against former president Donald Trump and his allies.

“If an indictment came today, we would be ready,” Labat said at a press conference. “We look forward to an opportunity to show the world that we are ready.”

Labat wouldn’t say which other agencies would be involved in a response to any large crowds that could form as a result of possible indictments, which Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicated would come sometime in August if at all.

The sheriff also wouldn’t say how many people he anticipated descending on the city in the event of charges against the former president.

“At this particular point we’ll hold that close to where we are so we can continue to prepare accordingly,” he said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies down to Miami and up to New York City to observe the crowds that formed after indictments were announced against the former president in those two cities.

Labat said his staff gleaned the importance of well-placed barriers at those events, and already, orange blockades have been erected outside the Fulton County courthouse.

“The orange barricades, oddly enough, have gotten more attention than anything else in the history of the sheriff’s office,” he said. “What we learned in Miami is that we need to have a secure perimeter. That’s just the beginning of the program.”

While Labat wouldn’t say how many deputies and staff would be assigned to courthouse security, he assured there would be no interruption of services for the rest of the county.

The sheriff’s office press conference comes one day after Atlanta News First reported on threatening and racist emails the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has been receiving over its efforts to investigate potential election interference by Trump and his allies in Georgia after the 2020 vote. Some, Labat said, have resulted in arrests.

“The threats have been many,” Labat said. “When you make a threat, when you become a keyboard bully, it’s our goal to come and really hold you accountable.”

Retired Metropolitan D.C. Police Sergeant Charles Yarbaugh, who worked in law enforcement for countless large events and protests in the nation’s capital, said it will be important for deputies to keep their composure during any unrest or uncomfortableness that could occur after an indictment announcement.

“Being able to deal with people get in your face, they may say some things that may not necessarily be kind to you,” he said, “But still maintaining that professionalism.”

He also said that while security has to remain a top priority for Fulton County deputies, law enforcement also needs to ensure people have a place to protest and gather in line with their First Amendment rights.

“Putting these barriers up helps prevent people from getting so close to the courthouse or to the facility in order to create more problems, but it still allows them the opportunity to protest if necessary and speak their peace,” he said.

