GBI: Former Warner Robins police chief arrested on child sex abuse charges

George Johnson, 79, was charged with sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and other offenses...
George Johnson, 79, was charged with sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and other offenses in connection to incidents involving a teenage victim, the GBI said.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former central Georgia police chief was arrested on several child sex abuse charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

George Johnson, 79, was charged with sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and other offenses in connection to incidents involving a teenage victim, the GBI said.

The GBI said they believe the incidents happened in Houston and Pulaski counties since 2022.

A former Warner Robins police chief, Johnson was arrested on July 27. Johnson was police chief in the late 80s and early 90s, according to the GBI.

The GBI said the case will be given to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

