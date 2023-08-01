Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Jury begins weighing death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan argues before a federal jury that 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack...
U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan argues before a federal jury that 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack defendant Robert Bowers should receive the death penalty, Monday July 31, 2023. Bowers, wearing green, was previously found guilty of killing 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. (Dave Klug via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury is deliberating whether the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue should receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Robert Bowers perpetrated the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history when he stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and opened fire, killing members of three congregations who had gathered for Sabbath worship and study.

The same jury that convicted Bowers in June on 63 criminal counts began deliberating his sentence around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, and returned to the courtroom soon after to look at guns that were used in the attack.

In closing arguments Monday, prosecutors said the 50-year-old truck driver was clearly motivated by religious hatred, reminding jurors that Bowers had spread antisemitic content online before the attack and has since expressed pride in the killings. They urged jurors to impose a death sentence.

Bowers’ lawyers asked jurors to spare his life, asserting that he acted out of a delusional belief that Jewish people were helping to bring about a genocide of white people. They said he has severe mental illness and endured a difficult childhood.

Bowers, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, also shot and wounded seven, including five responding police officers.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville thanked the jurors for their service before sending them out to deliberate.

A short time later, as jurors huddled around the courtroom display of weapons, they asked questions of the U.S. marshal who was standing there. Bowers’ attorneys objected, and the judge instructed the jury to refrain from speaking with him and to disregard everything he told them about the weapons. Colville rejected a defense request for a mistrial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomas Shepard Milner
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Police responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Road and Town Boulevard.
GBI investigating deadly shooting involving Brookhaven police officer
The scene of a deadly early-morning crash that claimed the lives of four people on I-75 SB in...
3 siblings killed in crash on I-75 in Clayton County identified by family
Atlanta police say a homeowner believed a burglary was happening when he shot a man early...
Homeowner fatally shoots man he believes is intruder, Atlanta police say

Latest News

A search is underway for a driver who Cobb County police say hit a pedestrian and then took...
Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Cobb County
Atlanta Public Schools updates its campuses and security.
Atlanta Public Schools update security, campuses
Cobb County students started the new school year Tuesday morning.
Cobb County students begin new school year
A power outage forced a high school in north Georgia to cancel classes on the first day of...
Power outage impacts first day of school at Pickens High
Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Cobb County.
Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Cobb County