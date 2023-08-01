Man wielding machete arrested by Atlanta police
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a man who reportedly tried to break into a building while carrying a machete.
Officers responded to 1617 Memorial Drive SE just after 5 p.m. on July 28 and found the man running away. During the chase, an officer tried to shoot the man with a Taser but was unsuccessful, according to APD.
Police said the officer followed the man to a homeless encampment where the man surrendered.
The man has been charged with loitering or prowling and obstruction of an officer.
