Metro Atlanta Families gear up for day one of the 2023-2024 school year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a dozen districts around the Metro are preparing for the first day of school, which starts on Tuesday.

Many people spent Monday getting their last-minute items ahead of the first bell.

Atlanta News First made stops at shoes, clothing and office supply stores.

“Right now, we’re shopping, you know going to get her nails done. Get a couple of shoes and go on [our] way, get ready for school Tuesday,” said Borgen Johnson, a parent.

Johnson is a dad of four children, ranging from four to 12 years old. He said they all start school on Tuesday.

“It hasn’t been a hard process getting them back in school. I’m ready for them to go back to school,” Johnson said.

Ron Agee said this school year, his children are both starting new chapters.

“We stopped over in Office Depot because we got to get some school supplies,” Agee said. “My daughter is going to the 6th grade and then I have a son that’s going into his freshmen year in college at the University of Kentucky,” he said.

Marisol Rodriquez is a 10th grader. She said she’s transitioning from public to private school this year.

“I’m nervous because I don’t really know anyone there, but I’m excited because more opportunities at a different school,” Rodriquez said. “I already got my uniforms in June, and now I’m just getting some extra stuff I might need for school,” she said. “I got my book bag Yesterday and my shoes yesterday, so I’m ready now,” Rodriquez added.

While some parents appeared to be happy while out shopping, Johnson said there is a little concern.

“Only thing that I’m kind of concerned with the violence in the schools and all of that stuff...what’s happening right now,” Johnson said. “Them being able to get the education that they need in a safe environment. That’s mostly what my major concerns are. But as far as everything else, I think that we do a great job with teaching our kids, but you know, that’s the only thing that really like trigger when you talk about going back to school, because it’s so much stuff happening right now,” he said.

According to a press release sent to Atlanta News First, the district said, “The District is expanding its GREAT program (Gang Resistance Education and Training) in schools. More than 15 Atlanta Public School police officers are now trained to administer the program to students. The District has three new officers – Aaron, Taki, and Tom. They are dogs in a new K9 unit who are trained to sniff out weapons and bombs.”

Overall, Johnson is reminding parents to be present and watchful for all children.

“One of the tips that I would give is making sure they’re at home during a decent time. So, staying out of trouble. Making sure the kids stay out of trouble and be vigilant around them. Be vigilant of what’s taking place around them. You know, the friends that they have. Know who they are,” Johnson said. “And just more so be visible in the school,” he added.

Atlanta Public Schools also released a list of new and refurbished schools for the year. They are Virginia Highland Elementary School, Benteen Elementary School and Bolton Academy.

