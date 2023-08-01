Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta family claims they were victims of a racially motivated attack during a trip to Hawaii.

Sean Alford said early Sunday his 19-year-old son came to their hotel after a night out in Kona town, where they say he was confronted by a group of men outside King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.

“After a couple of minutes they said ‘Hey let’s go to your room’ and he said ‘No we’re not going to my room’,” Alford said. “They took his shirt, his phone, his wallet.”

According to Alford, his son was able to find his way to their room.

Alford said he and his family then went back downstairs to try and talk to the group, but things quickly got violent.

“Probably 8 to 10 guys literally beat the crap out of me,” he said. “The whole time I was down they said ‘Get up white boy, get up white boy’.

Alford ended up in the hospital.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii says racial incidents are not rare.

The organization has helped dozens of visitors who have been victims of similar situations over the years.

“People get beat up or assaulted and in many cases, it is because they are fair-skinned and are visitors,” Jessica Lani Rich, with VASH, said. “And there is a word that they use for that, that is racist.”

