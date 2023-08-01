Midtown mass shooting suspect indicted on murder, slew of other charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man charged in connection to a mass shooting at a Midtown medical building in May was indicted on a slew of charges, including murder and attempted murder.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Deion Patterson, 24, on 17 counts.

Here are the counts in the indictment:

Count 1: Murder

Count 2: Felony murder

Counts 3-6: Attempted murder

Counts 7-9: Aggravated battery

Counts 10-14: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Count 15: Criminal damage to property in the second degree

Count 16: Theft by taking

Count 17: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The Fulton County grand jury issued a true bill against Patterson on July 27. A true bill means the grand jury heard enough evidence from the prosecution to issue an indictment.

One woman, Amy St. Pierre, 38, was killed and four others were injured in the shooting incident at a medical building on 1100 West Peachtree St. on May 3.

The shooting incident was the 10th mass shooting in Georgia in 2023.

