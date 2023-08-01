Officials announce increased reward for information on arson incidents ay APD facilities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are increasing the reward for information following a string of attacks they allege were targeted toward the department and those involved in the development of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility.

READ: Everything you need to know about the future Atlanta public safety training center and ‘Cop City’ controversy

On July 1 at around 2:15 a.m., fire crews responded to a blaze in the parking deck area of the current Atlanta Police Training Academy, located on the 1000 block of South Side Industrial Park.

Photos show significant damage to eight APD motorcycles and the surrounding area. APD later discovered “incendiary devices,” or objects used to start fires, prompting an investigation into possible arson.

That same night, police said another precinct was targeted. The Pathforce Precinct, located on the 800 block of Memorial Drive in southwest Atlanta, sits about six miles from the training academy. Three other Atlanta Police Department vehicles were found damaged.

“We believe the intent was to set those vehicles on fire as well,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a previous news conference. “A citizen observed the criminal acts in progress and actually interrupted the crime.”

In addition to the arson incidents, Chief Schierbaum said at least three other crimes were committed against contractors for the training center, suggesting that those responsible were protesting development efforts.

ANF+: Atlanta Mayor, APD speak out after weekend ‘targeted attacks’ (July 5, 2023) | FULL NEWS CONFERENCE

Atlanta Crime Stoppers previously announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, with an additional $5,000 coming from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.