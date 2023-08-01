Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Cobb County

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A search is underway for a driver who Cobb County police say hit a pedestrian and then took off, leaving him there to die.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Floyd Road and Maran Lane in Marietta.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing Floyd Road outside the marked crosswalk. At the same time, an unknown vehicle traveling north on Floyd Road struck the pedestrian and, according to witnesses, the driver stopped briefly before ultimately fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

This collision remains under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Photo of Thomas Shepard Milner
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
Police responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Road and Town Boulevard.
GBI investigating deadly shooting involving Brookhaven police officer
The scene of a deadly early-morning crash that claimed the lives of four people on I-75 SB in...
3 siblings killed in crash on I-75 in Clayton County identified by family
Atlanta police say a homeowner believed a burglary was happening when he shot a man early...
Homeowner fatally shoots man he believes is intruder, Atlanta police say

Latest News

File - Empty classroom
Power outage reported at Pickens High School on first day back
Students across metro Atlanta, north Georgia head back to school Tuesday
Students across metro Atlanta, north Georgia head back to school Tuesday
Cobb County students begin new school year
Cobb County students begin new school year
Fulton County DA says she's getting hateful emails amid Trump probe
Fulton County DA says she's getting hateful emails amid Trump probe