Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A search is underway for a driver who Cobb County police say hit a pedestrian and then took off, leaving him there to die.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Floyd Road and Maran Lane in Marietta.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing Floyd Road outside the marked crosswalk. At the same time, an unknown vehicle traveling north on Floyd Road struck the pedestrian and, according to witnesses, the driver stopped briefly before ultimately fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

This collision remains under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

