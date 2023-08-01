Back to School
Police searching for man who exposed himself to woman jogging in Atlanta neighborhood

It happened near the intersection of Park Drive and Virginia Avenue, in front of Virginia Highland Elementary.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are searching for a driver who stalked and exposed himself to a woman out jogging.

It happened near the intersection of Park Drive and Virginia Avenue, in front of Virginia Highland Elementary.

Courtney Kane said the community has been on alert since the incident.

“It’s very scary because we live near here, kids, the school. It’s very scary,” Kane said.

Police said a driver pulled up behind the woman jogging around 8 a.m on Wednesday.

Investigators said the man continued to follow her. It’s then he rolled down the window and asked where the hospital was.

Authorities said the man was fully naked and exposed himself to her.

Atlanta News First spoke to the victim who was too upset to speak on camera.

She said police believe more victims could be out there.

It follows a similar case near Piedmont Park where a man was arrested for repeatedly exposing himself and stalking women. People in the area are hoping for a similar outcome.

“Just be more aware let my children be more aware,” said Jessica Hood.

Authorities are searching for a blue and grey sporty Sedan with the license plate TSC-4133. The license state is not known.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 546-7234.

