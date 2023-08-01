Power outage reported at Pickens High School on first day back

JASPER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A power outage has been reported at a high school in north Georgia on the first day of classes.

Pickens County Schools posted on social media that there is no power at Pickens High Tuesday morning and they are being told it could be hours before it can be restored.

The district says the school had staggered start times and days. Today, freshmen were scheduled to arrive at 7:45 a.m. Those that have already arrived are being kept in the performing arts center until arrivals are complete. Those that arrived and had the ability to go back home were sent back home. The remaining students are being held in the art center and will be transported home after arrivals are done.

The outage is at Pickens High only. There is no word on what caused the outage at this time.

