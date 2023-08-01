Back to School
READ: Donald John Trump indicted on attempts to overturn 2020 election

The nation’s 45th president has been indicted yet again by federal authorities.
He was indicted on four counts.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges that he attempted to overturn the 2020 general election.

Read the indictment here.

The indictment is the third criminal case brought against the nation’s 45th president. Trump is due in court Thursday before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, according to the Associated Press.

FULL COVERAGE OF DONALD TRUMP/GEORGIA INVESTIGATION
Former President Donald Trump

Two years ago, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” Months later, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” a contest that eventually saw Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Federal prosecutors, according to the AP< interviewed election officials in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and elsewhere who allegedly came under pressure from Trump and his associates to change voting results in states won by Biden.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

