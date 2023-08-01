Roswell’s Canton Street Promenade Task Force disbands, calls to hire urban planner

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A task force created to study the impact of closing Canton Street in Roswell to car traffic voted to disband itself Tuesday.

The task force called on the City of Roswell to hire an urban planner before moving forward with any other plans with Canton Street.

The task force considered a proposal by the city to close parts of the Canton Street district to vehicle traffic during the summer. Several business leaders opposed the plan, saying they were worried about decreased business and the seemingly rushed process. Business owners wanted the city to wait until a planned parking garage was finished to consider the plan.

The creation of the task force was also a source of controversy. More than 80 people applied, but only seven made the cut. The people who weren’t picked said they were “blackballed” after vocally opposing the process.

The task force only met for the first time last week.

In a press release, the task force said it “simply didn’t have enough information about traffic and economic impact to make an informed recommendation to the mayor and city council.”

“We are thrilled the task force demanded the city thoroughly study this issue to come up with a sound plan before forcing this on the Canton Street business owners and residents,” 1920 Tavern owner Jenna Aronowitz said.

