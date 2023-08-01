Six Flags to host new coaster enthusiast event

AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six Flags Over Georgia is inviting guests to the park for an exclusive experience.

The theme park is hosting a Coaster Fest this month to give thrill seekers and coaster enthusiasts a chance to get up close and personal with some of the most thrilling roller coasters the southeast has to offer.

Guests can also get a look at the inner workings of Six Flags and have a chance to climb up two of the park’s most recognized roller coasters to experience the Atlanta skyline at a new height.

Attendees will get exclusive riding time as well.

The Coaster Fest is happening Aug. 19-20, and tickets are on sale now here.

