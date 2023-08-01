Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas

An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas. (Credit: Getty Images, Lindsay Shiver, CNN Newsource)
By Atlanta News First staff and CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Georgia woman and Alabama beauty queen was denied bond Monday in connection to an alleged scheme in the Bahamas to kill her husband.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, who is from Thomasville, Georgia, along with two Bahamian men, are in custody in connection to the murder-for-hire plot of her husband Robert Shiver, according to Bahamas Court News.

Lindsay’s alleged lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and the alleged hitman, 29-year-old Faron Newbold, were also charged. Both were denied bond, they reported, adding that the murder plot was uncovered while investigating a bar where Bethel worked as a bartender.

Court records showed the Shivers were in the middle of a divorce, each with counterclaims against the other.

RELATED: Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot of husband in Bahamas

Lindsay was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and also finished second in the National Peanut Festival pageant the same year, Atlanta News First’s sister station WVTY reported. They said reported that her husband played football at Auburn and had a brief pro stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

All three charged are set to be back in court in October.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomas Shepard Milner
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Police responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Road and Town Boulevard.
GBI investigating deadly shooting involving Brookhaven police officer
The scene of a deadly early-morning crash that claimed the lives of four people on I-75 SB in...
3 siblings killed in crash on I-75 in Clayton County identified by family
Atlanta police say a homeowner believed a burglary was happening when he shot a man early...
Homeowner fatally shoots man he believes is intruder, Atlanta police say

Latest News

FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Iowa agency finds deaths of 3 men in building collapse were accidental
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever
A car crashed outside of a woman's window while she was giving an online sewing tutorial....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes while woman gives online sewing tutorial
The Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old Florida girl