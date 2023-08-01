Students across metro Atlanta, north Georgia head back to school Tuesday
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tens of thousands of students across metro Atlanta will start the new school year Tuesday morning.
📚RELATED🎒: Need help getting school supplies in Metro Atlanta? There are a number of events that can help.
The following school district will welcome students back to the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 1:
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Banks County School District
- Barrow County School System
- Bartow County School System
- Cherokee County School District
- Cobb County School District
- City Schools of Decatur
- Griffin Spalding County Schools
- Lumpkin County Schools
- Morgan County Charter Schools
- Newton County School System
- Paulding County School District
- Pickens County School District
- Polk School District
- Rockdale County Public Schools
- Thomaston-Upson Schools
And more schools start back up throughout the month of August.
Here is the full list of start dates for schools across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
RELATED STORIES:
- List of 2023 National Night Out events around Metro Atlanta
- Cherokee Co. Health Dept. to hold back-to-school health clinics
- Atlanta radio personality hopes to make impact at annual back-to-school event
- Back-to-school drives, events happening in metro Atlanta
- Metro Atlanta Families gear up for day one of the 2023-2024 school year
- Metro schools work to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies ahead of school year
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.