Students across metro Atlanta, north Georgia head back to school Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tens of thousands of students across metro Atlanta will start the new school year Tuesday morning.

The following school district will welcome students back to the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 1:

And more schools start back up throughout the month of August.

Here is the full list of start dates for schools across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

