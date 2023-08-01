Back to School
Students across metro Atlanta, north Georgia head back to school Tuesday

Cobb County students practiced riding the bus last Friday ahead of the first day of school.
Cobb County students practiced riding the bus last Friday ahead of the first day of school.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tens of thousands of students across metro Atlanta will start the new school year Tuesday morning.

📚RELATED🎒: Need help getting school supplies in Metro Atlanta? There are a number of events that can help.

The following school district will welcome students back to the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 1:

And more schools start back up throughout the month of August.

Here is the full list of start dates for schools across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

