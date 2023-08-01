Students reportedly asked to change following new dress code, sparking petition
Small changes to a dress code at Jackson High School are causing controversy
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The dress code at a Butts County High School is sparking debate among parents.
An online petition, which has amassed around 700 signatures in 24 hours, is calling on Jackson High School to go back to last school year’s dress code.
“She was determined to go school shopping on her own,” said Lisa Moore.
Moore said her daughter Briauna, like many high schoolers, was excited to pick out her outfit for the first day of school.
But it garnered some unexpected attention on Monday.
“What they told me was first it was the pants and then it was the shirt,” said Lisa.
She says her 15-year-old daughter was approached by school officials at Jackson High School and asked to change because she was in violation of the school’s dress code.
She said her daughter’s pants weren’t leggings and that her daughter showed she was wearing an undershirt under her top. She says her daughter was still asked to change.
Lisa is one of many parents and students confused about Jackson High School’s new dress code and its enforcement.
“We didn’t really have an opportunity to understand where this change had come from, how it had been clearly communicated,” said Adam White.
He says his 14-year-old daughter Piper was also asked to change Monday.
He created an online petition calling for change and clarity in the school’s dress code.
“This isn’t a rule that was broadly addressed and communicated,” said White.
Brent Lowe, Superintendent for Butts County School System, said small changes were made to the dress code this school year.
In an email to Atlanta News First, the Butts County School System says this year holes are not allowed in any article of clothing and fabric should be uninterrupted.
Last year holes were allowed if below the fingertips or mid-thigh.
The school district says the other change added is nothing can be worn to conceal your identity, such as hair in your face, accessories, hoodies, and/or a hat.
Superintendent Lowe released the following statement:
