Students reportedly asked to change following new dress code, sparking petition

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The dress code at a Butts County High School is sparking debate among parents.

An online petition, which has amassed around 700 signatures in 24 hours, is calling on Jackson High School to go back to last school year’s dress code.

“She was determined to go school shopping on her own,” said Lisa Moore.

Moore said her daughter Briauna, like many high schoolers, was excited to pick out her outfit for the first day of school.

But it garnered some unexpected attention on Monday.

“What they told me was first it was the pants and then it was the shirt,” said Lisa.

She says her 15-year-old daughter was approached by school officials at Jackson High School and asked to change because she was in violation of the school’s dress code.

She said her daughter’s pants weren’t leggings and that her daughter showed she was wearing an undershirt under her top. She says her daughter was still asked to change.

Lisa is one of many parents and students confused about Jackson High School’s new dress code and its enforcement.

“We didn’t really have an opportunity to understand where this change had come from, how it had been clearly communicated,” said Adam White.

He says his 14-year-old daughter Piper was also asked to change Monday.

He created an online petition calling for change and clarity in the school’s dress code.

“This isn’t a rule that was broadly addressed and communicated,” said White.

Brent Lowe, Superintendent for Butts County School System, said small changes were made to the dress code this school year.

In an email to Atlanta News First, the Butts County School System says this year holes are not allowed in any article of clothing and fabric should be uninterrupted.

Last year holes were allowed if below the fingertips or mid-thigh.

The school district says the other change added is nothing can be worn to conceal your identity, such as hair in your face, accessories, hoodies, and/or a hat.

Superintendent Lowe released the following statement:

One of the beliefs of the Butts County School System is that every student will be equipped to reach his or her academic, career, and life potential upon graduation. When we have discussions with businesses and individuals who are trying to hire our graduates, one of the things that continues to be concerning for them is that young adults coming to work often dress unprofessional and often wear inappropriate clothing. For the 2023-2024 school year, we made a slight change to the dress code at JHS to reflect a growing problem of holes in pants, (I have shown the changes below) This change was communicated in June through our school messenger and on Facebook. An entire dress code is available on the Jackson High School website and in the student code of conduct. Currently, if a student is deemed out of dress code, then they are asked to correct the issue and allowed to go to class. Butts County School System will continue to educate each student in a safe environment while providing opportunities and experiences to graduate as a productive community member.

