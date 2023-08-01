Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Tackling back-to-school jitters head-on; Piedmont Healthcare doctor has advice

Dr. Jayne Morgan recommends listening to your child.
Avoiding back to school jitters
Avoiding back to school jitters
By Don Shipman
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the first day of school for thousands of children across Georgia and while this day is exciting for many, some kids also experience anxiety or nervousness.

Health experts say parents and teachers can help ease any fears.

Dr. Jayne Morgan from Piedmont Healthcare says to talk to your kids about their new routine and what it’ll look like. For example, chat about their new school schedule - like what classes they’re taking. Morgan says this will help with the unknowns.

It’s also important to simply listen to your student.

“You want to ask open-ended questions to give them a chance to respond so you really understand how they’re feeling,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan. “Give them a chance to respond so you understand how they’re conceptualizing it.”

Dr. Morgan also recommends focusing on the exciting things about going back to school.

“New friends, new school supplies, new clothes. Those kinds of things are exciting,” said Dr. Morgan. “[Ask about] what types of activities and clubs they may be able to join that lend to their strengths or help them to develop new skills.”

It’s important to remember you and your child are not alone. If anxiety persists, don’t be afraid to talk with a therapist, your pediatrician, or school guidance counselor. Dr. Morgan says it’s especially important to loop in your child’s teacher. They’re your eyes and ears in the classroom.

“The school always has resources. Talk with your child’s teacher and try to get an idea of what that teacher is seeing and recognizing in your child,” said Dr. Morgan.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomas Shepard Milner
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Police responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Road and Town Boulevard.
GBI investigating deadly shooting involving Brookhaven police officer
The scene of a deadly early-morning crash that claimed the lives of four people on I-75 SB in...
3 siblings killed in crash on I-75 in Clayton County identified by family
Atlanta police say a homeowner believed a burglary was happening when he shot a man early...
Homeowner fatally shoots man he believes is intruder, Atlanta police say

Latest News

Students waiting for the bus on the first day of school in Cobb County.
Students across metro Atlanta, north Georgia head back to school Tuesday
Police responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Road and Town Boulevard.
GBI investigating deadly shooting involving Brookhaven police officer
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting involving an officer in...
GBI investigating deadly shooting involving Brookhaven police officer
"Two Men and a Truck" are holding their annual "Christmas in July," gifting students and...
Metro schools work to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies ahead of school year