Teen says she was sexually assaulted along trail in Roswell, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sexual assault that happened in a wooded area near a trail is under investigation, according to the Roswell Police Department.

The incident happened Tuesday in a wooded area near Riverwalk Trail just before 8 p.m., close to Riverside Road and Dogwood Road.

The 19-year-old victim told police they were walking on a paved path when a man, claiming to have a gun, forced them into the wooded area and assaulted them.

The victim told police the suspect was wearing dark clothing and a surgical face mask.

Detectives said they are currently speaking with a person-of-interest in the investigation, which is still in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

