Young Thug’s attorneys: Leave the goats out of it!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A trial that already has had more than its share of bizarre incidents - before even a single juror has been selected - got even more weird last week.

On July 27, attorneys for rapper Young Thug, who is facing a series of felony RICO-related charges in Atlanta - filed a motion with the Fulton County Superior Court, seeking to exclude evidence of a religious ceremony allegedly involving the sacrifice of goats.

The motion, filed by Brian Steel and Keith Adams, cites the arrest of Shannon Stillwell, aka “Shannon Jackson” or “SB.” Stillwell was arrested in the middle of the reported religious ceremony, and has been charged along with Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

“There is absolutely no benefit/probative value and the prejudice is great to show this religious ceremony to the jurors simply to show the arrest of Mr. Stillwell as well as Mr. Quamarvious Nichols,” the motion said. Nichols, aka “Qua,” is also on trial with Young Thug.

Individual juror questioning finally got underway in late July in the rapper’s nationally watched organized crime trial. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing the trial, wrapped up examining juror hardship requests late last month, and then began questioning individual jurors.

Almost 1,000 potential jurors have been called since January, the summons call being part of the trial called voir dire, the process used by prosecutors and defenders to select a fair and impartial jury. During voir dire, the jury panel is questioned by both parties’ lawyers. The questions are intended to help the lawyers in the jury selection process. After voir dire, the jury is selected from the panel.

Hundreds have requested exemptions from service for a variety of reasons: child care and elderly patent care obligations, medical reasons, and professional hardship, among others. Among those remaining are more than than 700 prospective jurors, whose individual questioning resumes Monday at 11 am.

Williams is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and eight other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

The jury selection has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges, and disruptions. The trial itself could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

The 31-year-old rapper is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.In June, Young Thug released a new album called, “Business is Business” which features Drake, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and more.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.