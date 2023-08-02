2 Atlanta companies rank high among best workplaces for women, Forbes says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Forbes recently released its annual list ranking America’s Best Employers for Women — and two Atlanta-based companies appeared near the top.

Utilities provider Southern Company was ranked No. 9, while Delta Airlines was ranked No. 13, according to Forbes. Atlanta is the only repeating city headquarters for companies in the top 15 slots.

The list, which was born through a partnership between Forbes and market research firm Statista, lists the nation’s top 400 employers for women. Tens of thousands of women were surveyed on how they felt about items like their company’s work environment, salary and employee diversity. Then their answers were compared to men’s answers in another survey.

This isn’t these companies’ first year with the title. Southern Company and Delta Air Lines also ranked in last year’s list. And this year, both companies also appeared on Forbes’ Top 100 Best Large Employers list — Delta at No. 12 and Southern Company at No. 15.

