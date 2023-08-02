50 years apart, ‘clear’ parallels between Watergate and Trump’s troubles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump’s current legal challenges are developing almost to the day televised Watergate hearings took center stage in the nation’s political consciousness, 50 years ago.

On May 17, 1973, the first Watergate hearings took over the national broadcasting waves, as the U.S. Senate committee on presidential campaign activities gaveled into session. All three major broadcasting companies - CBS, ABC and NBC - carried the coverage.

The committee was investigating allegations then-President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign had engaged in illegal covert activities, all of which were eventually uncovered after five burglars were arrested after breaking into the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.’s, Watergate complex. The burglars were arrested June 17, 1972.

“There are clearly parallels” between the Watergate and Trump investigations, said Nick Akerman, now a New York-based private practicing but who also served as an assistant special Watergate task force with the Watergate special prosecution force.

“Nixon was an unindicted co-conspirator in the Watergate coverup,” Akerman, who served under both Watergate special prosecutors Archibald Cox and Leon Jaworski, said. “The reason he hadn’t been indicted was because the U.S. House had begun impeachment proceedings, and Jaworski made the decision that we let Congress do its thing before we got involved.

“If Nixon had not eventually been pardoned by President Gerald Ford, all of this novelty about Trump being the first president to be criminally indicted wouldn’t be here.”

Akerman also served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, where he prosecuted a white collar crimes such as bank frauds, bankruptcy frauds, stock frauds, complex financial frauds, environmental and tax crimes.

“You have tapes in all three of the cases involving Trump,” Akerman said. “In Georgia, you have tapes of Trump and [Georgia Secretary of State Brad] Raffensperger; there’s even a tape of [former New York City mayor and now-Trump attorney Rudy} Guiliani with legislators in Georgia.

“Prosecutors love tapes. You cannot cross-examine a tape, and when you’ve got a defendant on tape basically participating in criminal activities, it’s curtains.”

On August 1, 2023, Trump was indicted again by the federal government he once oversaw, this time, on allegations he attempted to overturn his legally certified defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. The indictment is the third criminal case brought against the nation’s 45th president.

Two years ago, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” Months later, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” a contest that eventually saw Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

“Nixon didn’t go outside the justice system and attack it, as Trump has,” Akerman said. “But there were concerns that the judiciary would be partial to Nixon, just as there are concerns now it will be partial to Trump, since the judge overseeing the [Florida classified document case, Judge Aileen Cannon] is a Trump appointee.

“But the individual who oversaw the trials of the Watergate break-in and subsequent coverup was John Sirica. He was a registered Republican and basically broke open the entire scandal by making sure heavy sentences were meted out to the burglars who, in turn, pointed their fingers at the higher ups in the White House. And the U.S. Supreme Court, made up of a lot of Nixon appointees, would later rule 8-0 that Nixon had to hand over the [secretly recorded Watergate] tapes, which eventually led to his resignation.”

Then-Georgia U.S. Sen. Herman Talmadge sat on the Watergate committee, which was chaired by then-U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin. Both men were Democrats, as were Daniel Inouye of Hawaii and Joseph Montoya of New Mexico. Tennessee Republican Howard Baker was co-chair, while fellow GOP-ers Edward Gurney of Florida and Lowell Weicker of Connecticut rounded out the committee.

According to the American Archive of Public Broadcasting, the Watergate hearings covered 51 days of broadcasts from May 17, 1973, to November 15, 1973, followed by seven sessions of the House impeachment hearings on May 9 and July 24-30, 1974.

