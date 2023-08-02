Back to School
APD looking for suspects who allegedly robbed store, pepper sprayed employee

APD is searching for two suspects who reportedly robbed a Dollar General.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - APD is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a cart full of goods and injured an employee.

Last Saturday, police were called to a Dollar General on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after a reported robbery. An employee said that two people tried to leave the store with a cart full of items like kitchen utensils, cleaning supplies and trash cans. But when an employee tried to stop them, one suspect sprayed the employee with pepper spray, while the other used bear spray.

The suspects then reportedly loaded a white Chrysler 300 with the stolen goods and drove eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, according to APD. They haven’t been seen since.

The employee was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery or suspects to submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS. You can also leave a tip online here. Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

