Atlanta mayor is designating millions to tackle homelessness. Here’s what that will look like

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Millions of dollars from a new initiative will soon go toward the City of Atlanta’s efforts to help those experiencing homelessness.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order on Monday that will allocate $4 million to provide “new quick-delivery housing to individuals experiencing homelessness.”

Each and every Atlantan deserves a place to call home.”

“Our administration understands the sense of urgency to stabilize individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our city,” Dickens said. “Any one of us is just one bad day away from finding ourselves needing a hand-up to get back on our feet. Working with our partners and city council, and using a little innovation, we will swiftly deploy these resources to give folks the support they need and deserve.”

What will the executive order do to tackle homelessness?

The executive order kicks off the first phase of the initiative, called the Rapid Housing Initiative.

Shipping containers and temporary hospitals constructed by GEMA during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will be used for housing. Many of the shipping containers will be donated by GEMA. The hospitals are being decommissioned to be used, and the City of Atlanta is working with the state for some of the facilities to be used for housing.

The first phase of the initiative will begin on certain sites the City of Atlanta owns. Those sites will be located near transit and public resources, the executive order states.

The first phase will be at 184 Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta.

That site is near the Garnett MARTA station, along with other amenities and supportive services.

“The use of shipping containers for rapid housing units will allow for quick construction and flexibility to relocate the units to another site in the future.,” City of Atlanta officials said in a release. “The long-term goal for the City’s 184 Forsyth St property is to develop permanent mixed-income housing.”

Read the full executive order:

