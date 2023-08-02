Atlanta’s Major League Rugby team relocating

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rugby ATL, Atlanta’s Major League Rugby (MLR) team, is relocating.

The team is under new ownership.

Where the team will be relocating to and who the new owners are have not been announced. Major League Rugby officials said a formal announcement is expected soon.

“Major League Rugby is forever grateful to rugby fans, sports enthusiasts, and partners in Atlanta for their unwavering support of Rugby ATL over the past four seasons,” Nic Benson, Major League Rugby CEO, said. “We are proud of the impact made by our players and grassroots progress throughout the community. Atlanta will remain a promising market for any future ownership group as the league continues to expand.”

Rugby ATL joined MLR in 2020 after the league expanded in 2018. In 2021, Rugby ATL reached the MLR Championship Final but lost 31-17.

“First and foremost, we want to thank our amazing and dedicated fans — we would have never made it this far without them. Their commitment and that of our partners has been nothing short of incredible,” Amanda Windsor White, Rugby ATL president, said. “Atlanta is a dynamic market, and its passion for sports, along with its vibrant culture with a global influence, is undeniable, and we’re grateful to have called it home for the past four years.”

An investment group took control of Rugby ATL in an interim role after Marcus Calloway, chairman and majority owner, died in 2021.

“The move provided stability and kept Rugby ATL operational until a permanent ownership group was recently identified,” MLR officials said in a statement.

