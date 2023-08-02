Back to School
Cobb County disciplines firefighters who cheated on test

The department says the firefighters improperly worked together while taking a state exam that would certify them to become instructors.(.)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven Cobb County firefighters were disciplined by the department, according to a press release.

The department says the firefighters improperly worked together while taking a state exam that would certify them to become instructors.

Three firefighters were suspended with pay. Four others were demoted.

The department says this investigation has also led them to review how these courses are handled by the county.

“We are extremely disappointed by the poor judgment of these firefighters. We launched an investigation as soon as we learned of the accusation,” William Johnson, fire chief, said. “Those involved cooperated with us and realized they had made a huge mistake. The punishment is severe but should send a message that this department will not tolerate any breach of ethical behavior.”

