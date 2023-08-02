Back to School
Defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs start fall camp in Athens

UGA head coach Kirby Smart addresses media on the first day of fall camp ahead of the 2023...
UGA head coach Kirby Smart addresses media on the first day of fall camp ahead of the 2023 season.
By Emily Gagnon
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fall camp kicked off for the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday. The team’s first practice will be Wednesday morning from UGA’s facility in Athens.

The biggest storyline entering the 2023 season is the quarterback competition. Former starter Stetson Bennett plays for the Los Angeles Rams after being drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Replacing Bennett won’t be easy. Replacing former UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken won’t be easy either. Monken has also moved on to the NFL as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator. Former Colorado State Head Coach Mike Bobo takes over the job in Athens.

Dawgs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Wednesday. He said he wants his next starter to be where his feet are. He doesn’t want his quarterback worrying about tomorrow but rather focusing on today.

In July at SEC Media Days, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers told reporters redshirt junior Carson Beck is better in the pocket while redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff is more mobile.

Redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton is also competing. All three quarterbacks will take reps throughout preseason camp.

Beck is the only signal caller on the team with college experience but he’s never started a game.

The biggest thing Smart is looking for in his QB is a leader. On Wednesday he said, “They’re going to get a lot of reps in the next 25 practices. They’re going to get a chance to compete in the next 25 practices so each one of them has individual things they need to work on but for the whole, I want to see them manage the offense. Understand the offense. Get people lined up and execute. The guy that does that best in critical situations will be the guy that becomes quarterback.”

The Bulldogs are one month away from their first game of the 2023 season. They’ll host UT Martin on September 2nd at 6PM from Sanford Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

