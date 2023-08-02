Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Officials said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, a Vermont motorist accused of causing a crash that killed Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

The driver who was cited, Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was processed Tuesday evening and released ahead of a September arraignment, state police said. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer, and Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams’ nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Lindsay Shiver, left, was charged in connection to a plot to kill her estranged husband Robert...
Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas
Elizabeth Chosewood
Babysitter charged, nearly strangles baby to death, Gainesville police say
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii
Rapper Young Thug is on trial in a massive RICO case.
Young Thug’s attorneys: Leave the goats out of it!

Latest News

Atlanta convenience store smash-and-grab surveillance image.
WATCH: Smash-and-grab thieves get away with cash register, safe
Smash-and-grab thieves get away with cash register, safe from Atlanta convenience store
Smash-and-grab thieves get away with cash register, safe from Atlanta convenience store
Kids at Riverdale Elementary in Clayton County on their first day of the new school year!
It’s back to school for Georgia’s largest school district, among several others
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Jury resumes deliberations over death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter