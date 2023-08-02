Emergency crews surround Delta plane on tarmac at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews have surrounded a Delta Air Lines jet on the tarmac Wednesday evening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Airport officials said they responded to an “incident” involving the plane on its arrival. They said the aircraft was able to land “safely” and passengers “self-evacuated.”

We’ve reached out to Delta officials to learn more about what exactly the incident was.

🚨Atlanta Fire and Airport emergency operations responded to an incident involving an aircraft on arrival this afternoon. The aircraft landed safely and passengers self evacuated. pic.twitter.com/v35Jn6kM67 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) August 2, 2023

