Emergency crews surround Delta plane on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews have surrounded a Delta Air Lines jet on the tarmac Wednesday evening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Airport officials said they responded to an “incident” involving the plane on its arrival. They said the aircraft was able to land “safely” and passengers “self-evacuated.”
We’ve reached out to Delta officials to learn more about what exactly the incident was.
