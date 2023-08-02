Experts recommend moms meal prep to ease back-to-school stress

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The morning routine is probably a bit busier for parents now that school is back in session. Parents are tasked with getting the kids out of bed and into a decent outfit, making a healthy breakfast and putting together a bagged lunch.

In all that rush, it’s easy to forget about yourself — especially for moms. But health experts say that neglecting self-care can be harmful to your overall health.

“Convenience is a goal for a lot of people,” Shane Lucas, co-owner of Project LeanNation, said. “If you’re busy, you’re working a lot, and you’re just on the go all the time, our meal prep service helps.”

Co-owners Lucas and Sam Stowell opened the Project LeanNation storefront in Inman Park about two months ago. The company focuses on creating healthy pre-made meals tailored to your diet.

Planning ahead will eliminate impulsive food choices throughout the day and that dreaded “hanger.” Lucas, who is also a fitness instructor, says just like we teach our children, moms also need to lean into routine.

“What’s going to be your plans? What’s lunch, what’s dinner, where are we going out to eat for dinner with friends?” Lucas said. “We find that consistency is the best way to create the results that you want.”

You can also meal prep at home, which is proven to help you eat healthier, Lucas said. And meal planning saves time for when you need it most — like in the morning getting the kids ready.

Experts recommend flexibility. You don’t have to devote an entire Sunday to meal prepping. Instead, spread it out or do it on a different day that works best for your schedule.

Finally, to save even more time, it might be worth seeing if subscribing to a meal prep service works with your budget.

“Some people already have the fitness part down and they just need the nutrition,” Lucas said.

If you’d like to learn more about meal prep options you can visit Project LeanNation’s website or follow them on Instagram. Harvard School of Public Health also provides helpful suggestions for meal prepping. You can visit its website here.

