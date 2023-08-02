Back to School
Falcons Owner Arthur Blank meets with media

Training camp in full swing ahead of 2023 NFL season
Falcons owner Arthur Blank meets with media during 2023 training camp
Falcons owner Arthur Blank meets with media during 2023 training camp
By Emily Gagnon
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During Day 6 of Falcons training camp in Flowery Branch, team owner Arthur Blank met with the media.

Blank said the Falcons are in the third year of a three year plan. It’s been laid out methodically by general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. He praised them for being disciplined in following the plan.

Blank expects the defense to be more competitive in 2023 with the moves they made in free agency. He also mentioned his young quarterback, Desmond Ridder.

Blank said, “He’s been a strong leader since he’s shown up here, continued to develop. I think he worked well with Mariota last year, learned a lot from Marcus.”

Ridder started in four games for the Falcons at the end of the 2022 season. He has a 2-2 record in those games. It was a small sample size but Blank supports his quarterback, “The last four games, each game, seemed to be a little bit better so we feel pretty strongly that he’s going to be our quarterback of the future.”

If Ridder makes mistakes in first full season as the face the franchise, backup quarterback and nine-year NFL veteran Taylor Heinicke will be there to help him out. Heinicke has been vocal about doing what he can to assist since the first day he arrived in Flowery Branch, “I’ve gotten some snaps in over the years. I kind of went through a lot of stuff throughout the years and I think, helping a young guy like Des, who’s seen a number of snaps last year, whatever I can bring to the table for him, to help him out in any way I can, I think that’s a lot of value there.”

The Falcons have a few practices left at their facility before heading to South Florida next week for joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on August 8th and 9th. They’ll play each other on the 11th to kick off preseason play.

