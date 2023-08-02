Back to School
First Alert Forecast: One more mainly dry day before rain and storms return to end the week

An isolated storm possible today, widespread storms tomorrow
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Wednesday will bring a few slight changes ahead of a bigger pattern shift to end the week.

Today, expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated afternoon storm will be possible today, but most of us will stay dry.

Tomorrow and Friday are First Alerts to give you a heads up that widespread storms are on the way. These storms will more than likely impact the commute to school north of the city tomorrow and the commute home from work for much of metro.

These storms could carry heavy rain, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado is also possible in far NW Georgia in the afternoon as well.

Friday we continue the same stormy pattern, with waves of showers and storms likely on and off through the day. The morning could potentially be dry, with storm coverage ramping up in the afternoon and evening.

Due to the rain and cloud cover Thursday and Friday, highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s rather than stay in the 90s.

The weekend will bring the chance for a few afternoon scattered storms with highs in the 90s, so if you are making weekend plans, no need to cancel!

Monday a front will start to move in, bringing more widely scattered showers and storms. This slightly unsettled pattern continues Tuesday with temperatures in the low 90s.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s today.
Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s today.
Few showers possible tomorrow morning
Few showers possible tomorrow morning
Band of storms moves in from the northwest. The afternoon storms could produce heavy rain,...
Band of storms moves in from the northwest. The afternoon storms could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and maybe an isolated tornado.
Storms continue into the evening. Some could be severe.
Storms continue into the evening. Some could be severe.
Highs in the low 90s with an isolated storm. First alert for widespread storms, some severe ,...
Highs in the low 90s with an isolated storm. First alert for widespread storms, some severe , tomorrow and Friday. Drier and warmer through the weekend.

