Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert | Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

By Patrick Pete and Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A few spotty showers have been lingering in our area this evening, but should diminish over the next few hours. Another warm (and humid) night in store for us across north Georgia, where morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Multiple FIRST ALERTS

An unsettled weather pattern will dominate the end of week forecast as multiple rounds of storms are possible through Friday. Northwesterly flow will bring several complexes of storms through our area and Thursday’s afternoon round has the potential to produce strong to severe storms.

Round #1 Rain and storms will shift out of east Tennessee and western North Carolina during the wee hours of Thursday morning. Rain is forecast to focus north and northeast of the immediate Metro Atlanta area. That being said, there could still be some rain around anywhere in north Georgia out the door Thursday morning. Rain may be heavy in a few areas.

Rounds #2 A more widespread round of rain and thunder is expected to sweep in from the north Thursday afternoon and early evening. More communities will by impacted by this round of rain and storms. A couple storms could become strong or severe. Gusty straight-line winds are possible.. Any storm that moves through will be capable of frequent lightning and heavy rain. There will also be the potential for an isolated storms or two to rotate, which means there is a low end risk for a brief spin up.

Rounds #3 Clusters of storms are expected to sweep in from the north Friday; likely between late morning and mid-afternoon. Again, a couple storms could be strong or severe. Heavy rain is also expected with a few storms. The risk of localized flooding will start to increase, especially in areas that have received multiple rounds of heavy rain.

Humidity will be increasing through the forecast and rain/storm potential will increase late Sunday and linger into the start of the week. Keep an eye on the forecast. You can be alerted to rain and storms approaching your plans by downloading the First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Lindsay Shiver, left, was charged in connection to a plot to kill her estranged husband Robert...
Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas
An online petition, which has amassed around 700 signatures in 24 hours, is calling on Jackson...
Students reportedly asked to change following new dress code, sparking petition
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion; 2 Georgia players win $10K each
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii

Latest News

Damaging wind, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and a brief tornado possible
First Alert | Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
Plan for a stormier Thursday!
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Stormier weather returns Thursday!
Rounds of Rain and Storms are likely Thursday Morning and Afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Few Showers This Afternoon, Storms and Rain Likely Thursday
First Alert Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Muggy Wednesday; Storms likely Thursday and Friday