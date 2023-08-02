First Alert | Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A few spotty showers have been lingering in our area this evening, but should diminish over the next few hours. Another warm (and humid) night in store for us across north Georgia, where morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Multiple FIRST ALERTS

An unsettled weather pattern will dominate the end of week forecast as multiple rounds of storms are possible through Friday. Northwesterly flow will bring several complexes of storms through our area and Thursday’s afternoon round has the potential to produce strong to severe storms.

Round #1 Rain and storms will shift out of east Tennessee and western North Carolina during the wee hours of Thursday morning. Rain is forecast to focus north and northeast of the immediate Metro Atlanta area. That being said, there could still be some rain around anywhere in north Georgia out the door Thursday morning. Rain may be heavy in a few areas.

Rounds #2 A more widespread round of rain and thunder is expected to sweep in from the north Thursday afternoon and early evening. More communities will by impacted by this round of rain and storms. A couple storms could become strong or severe. Gusty straight-line winds are possible.. Any storm that moves through will be capable of frequent lightning and heavy rain. There will also be the potential for an isolated storms or two to rotate, which means there is a low end risk for a brief spin up.

Rounds #3 Clusters of storms are expected to sweep in from the north Friday; likely between late morning and mid-afternoon. Again, a couple storms could be strong or severe. Heavy rain is also expected with a few storms. The risk of localized flooding will start to increase, especially in areas that have received multiple rounds of heavy rain.

Humidity will be increasing through the forecast and rain/storm potential will increase late Sunday and linger into the start of the week. Keep an eye on the forecast. You can be alerted to rain and storms approaching your plans by downloading the First Alert Weather App.

