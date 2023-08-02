Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton commissioners give green light to find how to fund almost $1.7B new jail facility

The current Fulton County Jail facility is on Rice Street NW in Atlanta. A new jail facility...
The current Fulton County Jail facility is on Rice Street NW in Atlanta. A new jail facility for Fulton County would cost approximately $1.69 billion to build.(CBS46)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has given the go-ahead for the county’s top official to find out how to pay for the almost $2 billion price tag to build a new jail facility.

At a Wednesday commission meeting, the board approved giving authority to County Manager Dick Anderson to find ways to fund the approximately $1.69 billion cost to construct the new jail.

County officials said funding could come from a property tax increase. Something some county commissioners told Atlanta News First on Wednesday would be unavoidable. A sales tax increase could also be possible.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robert Pitts told Atlanta News First on Tuesday he was not in favor of building a new jail. The chairman said the current jail facility — which has been rife with controversy — should be renovated to help save money.

Fulton County Jail Coverage
Fulton County extends contract for controversial jail medical provider
Fulton County detention officer arrested in another ‘excessive force’ incident at the jail
Fulton Commissioners to vote on proposed $1.7 billion-dollar jail facility Wednesday
Dept. of Justice investigating living conditions, use of force and other issues at Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
Family of inmate found dead in Fulton County jail cell speaks out
$5.3M granted to improve conditions at Fulton County jail
Fulton Co. officer charged, used ‘excessive and unnecessary force,’ sheriff says
Fulton County detention officer arrested for reportedly attacking inmate

Currently, there is no design for the new jail.

Once built, the new jail will include new mental health services, along with education and re-entry programs, for inmates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Lindsay Shiver, left, was charged in connection to a plot to kill her estranged husband Robert...
Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas
Elizabeth Chosewood
Babysitter charged, nearly strangles baby to death, Gainesville police say
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii
Rapper Young Thug is on trial in a massive RICO case.
Young Thug’s attorneys: Leave the goats out of it!

Latest News

Man wanted for scamming $8,000 from renters in Gwinnett County, police say
Man wanted for scamming $8,000 from renters in Gwinnett County, police say
The Decatur mother and her four children were looking forward to a fresh start. Instead,...
Four months after apartment fire, mom and four kids living in shelter
Organizers with Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition would not give a specific total but said...
Over 35K signatures garnered from opponents of 'Cop City'
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order on Monday that will allocate $4 million...
Atlanta mayor is designating millions to tackle homelessness. Here’s what that will look like