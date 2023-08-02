Fulton commissioners give green light to find how to fund almost $1.7B new jail facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has given the go-ahead for the county’s top official to find out how to pay for the almost $2 billion price tag to build a new jail facility.

At a Wednesday commission meeting, the board approved giving authority to County Manager Dick Anderson to find ways to fund the approximately $1.69 billion cost to construct the new jail.

County officials said funding could come from a property tax increase. Something some county commissioners told Atlanta News First on Wednesday would be unavoidable. A sales tax increase could also be possible.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robert Pitts told Atlanta News First on Tuesday he was not in favor of building a new jail. The chairman said the current jail facility — which has been rife with controversy — should be renovated to help save money.

Currently, there is no design for the new jail.

Once built, the new jail will include new mental health services, along with education and re-entry programs, for inmates.

