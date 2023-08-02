Back to School
Fulton Commissioners to vote on proposed $1.7 billion-dollar jail facility Wednesday

This comes after years of problems, controversy, and even deaths at the facility on Rice Street.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The jail that holds most of Atlanta’s accused criminals is the focus of a federal investigation. But now the county is looking to build a new one with a nearly 2-billion-dollar price tag.

This comes after years of problems, controversy, and even deaths at the facility on Rice Street.

LaShawyn Thompson died in his jail cell last September. Atlanta News First showed you photos of the disturbing conditions inside. Thompson’s body was found covered in bed bug bites.

Last month, following a thunderstorm, air conditioning at the jail went out for days. It left approximately 25-hundred inmates and staff in the heat.

Atlanta News First has also reported on fights and dilapidated conditions at the Fulton County Jail over the last several years. It’s these cases, and others, that have influenced Sheriff Pat Labat and the Board of Commissioners to consider building a new $1.7 billion dollar jail.

“You can say you’re for a jail, that’s easy to say. The question is, the difficult part is, how are you going to pay for it,” Chairman Robb Pitts said.

Pitts says he’s the only commissioner that’s not in favor of building a new jail. He thinks the existing facility could be renovated to help save money. Which is something many taxpayers agree with.

“We already pay a lot of taxes. We already pay like a million taxes here. I feel like my whole check goes to taxes,” Fulton resident Dani Matthews said.

Chairman Pitts says commissioners essentially already agreed the county needs the $1.7 billion dollar jail at a work session last month, but says they’ll make a formal vote on Wednesday. If it’s approved, the county manager will begin researching finance options. Pitts says these include issuing bonds, raising the millage rate, and possibly raising local sales tax.

The new jail would also include new mental health, education, and re-entry programs for inmates.

