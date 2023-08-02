Back to School
Gainesville woman charged for posing as immigration agent, extorting money

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville woman has received additional charges for posing as an immigration agent and extorting money from victims, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Olga Beatrice Villarreal, 51, has been charged with five counts of theft by extortion, five counts of impersonating a public officer or employee and three counts of criminal conspiracy to commit a crime.

Villarreal was first arrested on June 29 and charged with one count of theft by extortion and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said additional victims came forward after she received the first two charges. Victims lost almost $200,000 total, the sheriff’s office said.

She was released from the Hall County Jail on Monday on a $26,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

