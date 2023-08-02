Gwinnett County extends Summer Meals Program to help families in need

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s back to school time, and for students, parents, and teachers in the state’s largest school district, the bell rings first thing Wednesday morning.

In a crucial move to keep kids fed, the Gwinnett County’s Summer Meals Program will not end. The program will extend with free grab-and-go meals on Fridays through September 1.

“Technically today was our last day of our regular summer feeding program and we served 227,000 meals. It’s a tick-up from last year and we were expecting it to go down. So, we saw that tick up and we thought there’s a chance to do some additional good,” said Chris Minor, Division Director for Gwinnett Parks and Recreation. “We have the resources, so we’re able to extend that program, serving on Fridays in August and on September 1st, to give a little extra help going into the school year,” he said.

“Last year we served 189,000 meals. We were expecting to serve around 185,000 this year and so to go back over 200,000 meals, it’s a good thing because we know that we’re doing good,” Minor said. “There’s still a big need in Gwinnett County, so we have the resources, let’s see if we can continue to meet that need just to help parents going into the school year,” he said.

The food will go to families with kids 18 and younger or adults 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment.

“With the way inflation is right now, it’s one less than that you have to come out of your pocket for. That’s one less meal that you have to worry about providing,” Minor said.

Minor stated there is a great need in the community, even with school-aged children.

“When we started this program in 2019, we were able to identify parks that sat in school clusters that had free and reduce numbers that were well over 50 percent,” Minor said. “So, our highest site which was Rhodes Jordan this year, the schools surrounding that park were around 87 to nearly 90 percent free and reduce lunch, so that shows there’s a big need,” he said.

Over the summer, Minor said they served meals Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He said this is a change from their normal service.

“We know that it’s difficult right now. Just to get by, so we want to make sure that we’re giving you a helping hand into the weekend. One less meal that you have to provide on that Saturday,” he said. “It’s already difficult trying to buy school supplies, trying to fund lunch money, so we want to make sure that we’re giving a little extra support to those that need it,” Minor said.

The six locations are as follows:

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center in Buford,

Best Friend Park Gym in Norcross,

Lilburn Activity Building in Lilburn,

Lenora Park Gym in Snellville,

Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center in Lawrenceville

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth

For more information about the meals, call 770-822-8840.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.