Have you seen Imani Roberson? Search for Georgia mother of 4 continues after car found burned

Rockdale County investigators continue to search for Imani Roberson (pictured left). Her...
Rockdale County investigators continue to search for Imani Roberson (pictured left). Her vehicle (pictured right) was found burned in South Fulton.(Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for an Atlanta mother who disappeared in mid-July.

On July 17, 29-year-old Imani Roberson was reported missing by her mother Clarine Andujar-White.

Andujar-White, who lives in Conyers, said her daughter and four grandchildren were over for dinner the previous evening.

After dinner, investigators said Roberson left her mother’s home with her two youngest children. The 11 and 9-year-old decided to stay with Andujar-White for the night, according to the family.

The following day, Andujar-White said she became concerned after her daughter had not answered her phone, which she told investigators was “out of character.” The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office was notified of Roberson’s disappearance after Andujar-White said she went by her daughter’s house and realized no one was home.

During a news conference held Wednesday, Sheriff Eric Levett confirmed that Roberson’s car, which was found days later in South Fulton, appeared to have been burned from the inside. Levett clarified that Roberson was still missing, adding that additional search teams and at least one cadaver dog has been activated.

Watch the press conference below:

All four children are safe, according to investigators.

Roberson’s mother said her daughter is 5′2 with black hair styled in thick, knotless, reddish braids. She has a tattoo sleeve on her left arm and wears glasses or contact lenses.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Imani Roberson, you are urged to call Rockdale County investigators at (770) 278-8156.

