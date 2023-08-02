Inmate dies at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate has died at the Fulton County Jail, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Montay Stinson, 40, died in his cell on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said he had been found unresponsive around 11:45 p.m. There were no obvious signs of injury, the sheriff’s office said.

Stinson had been in custody since Oct. 5, 2022. He had been arrested by the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and charged with second-degree burglary.

A cause of death has not been released and his death is still under investigation.

The announcement of Stinson’s death comes amid a storm of controversy surrounding the Rice Street facility. The facility is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice after a series of inmate deaths, alleged civil rights violations and discriminatory practices over the last year.

Lashawn Thompson was found dead in his cell in the psychiatric wing in September 2022. An attorney for his family claimed Thompson was “eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.” Fulton County Commissioners approved $5.3 million to address problems at the jail in April.

The power at the facility went out during recent storms, knocking out air conditioning for multiple days.

19-year-old Noni Battiste-Kosoko also died at the Atlanta City Detention Center earlier this month.

Fulton County Commissioners voted Wednesday to find ways to fund building a new jail facility that would cost almost $1.7 billion.

