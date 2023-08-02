It’s back to school for Georgia’s largest school district, among several others
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s largest school district is welcoming students back to the classroom.
📚RELATED🎒: Need help getting school supplies in Metro Atlanta? There are a number of events that can help.
Students in Gwinnett County start their first day on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Clayton County, Clarke, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, Henry, Oconee, Walton, Putnam County Charter, as well as Bremen, Buford, and Marietta City schools will also start instruction on Wednesday.
If you have a kid headed back to school, check out our full list of start dates for schools across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
RELATED STORIES:
- Students across metro Atlanta, north Georgia head back to school Tuesday
- List of 2023 National Night Out events around Metro Atlanta
- Cherokee Co. Health Dept. to hold back-to-school health clinics
- Atlanta radio personality hopes to make impact at annual back-to-school event
- Back-to-school drives, events happening in metro Atlanta
- Metro Atlanta Families gear up for day one of the 2023-2024 school year
- Metro schools work to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies ahead of school year
Atlanta News First Education News
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.