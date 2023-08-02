Back to School
It’s back to school for Georgia’s largest school district, among several others

Gwinnett County students
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s largest school district is welcoming students back to the classroom.

📚RELATED🎒: Need help getting school supplies in Metro Atlanta? There are a number of events that can help.

Students in Gwinnett County start their first day on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Clayton County, Clarke, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, Henry, Oconee, Walton, Putnam County Charter, as well as Bremen, Buford, and Marietta City schools will also start instruction on Wednesday.

If you have a kid headed back to school, check out our full list of start dates for schools across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

