It’s back to school for Georgia’s largest school district, among several others

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s largest school district is welcoming students back to the classroom.

📚RELATED🎒: Need help getting school supplies in Metro Atlanta? There are a number of events that can help.

Students in Gwinnett County start their first day on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Clayton County, Clarke, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, Henry, Oconee, Walton, Putnam County Charter, as well as Bremen, Buford, and Marietta City schools will also start instruction on Wednesday.

If you have a kid headed back to school, check out our full list of start dates for schools across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.