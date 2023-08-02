Back to School
Lawsuit brought by Georgia District attorneys claims new bill is unconstitutional

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -District attorneys from around the state are fighting back against a new law that would create a new advisory board “with the power to discipline, remove, and cause the involuntary retirement or appointed or elected district attorneys and solicitors-general.”

Senate Bill 92 would create the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission. The PAQC would be made up of 8 members appointed by state lawmakers.

The plaintiffs in the case are Cobb County District Attorney Sherry Boston from the Stone Mountain Circuit, District Attorney Jared Williams from Augusta Judicial Circuit, District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. from Cobb Judicial Circut, and Republican Jonathan Adams from the Towaliga Judicial Circuit.

The lawsuit was announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

“We will not like state lawmakers dilute democracy,” said Boston.

“This legislation strips prosecutors of our discretion, but I vow to use this office for good and undo the harm caused to the powerless,” said WIlliams.

The basis of the lawsuit claims the bill violates the need for separation of power from the legislative and judicial branches, nondelegation, and fair notice, and freedom of speech protections.

“We fight the legislation in hopes of prosecutorial independence,” said Adams.

As a former prosecutor turned criminal defense attorney, Suri Chadha Jimenez said the Georgia Bar Association already provides oversight. He feels the legislation is politically motivated.

“There is no need for some unelected group of friends of the politicians to come and tell us how to do our job,” said Chada Jimenez.

Governor Kemp’s office pointed us to a statement the governor made after signing this legislation into law, “Georgians in every community deserve to be safe. Brave men and women in uniform are doing their part… district attorneys and prosecutors need to do theirs.”

His office didn’t comment further on the lawsuit.

