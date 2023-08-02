Man wanted for scamming $8,000 from renters in Gwinnett County, police say

Back to School
Gregory Coley, 31, faces three charges of theft by deception, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole $8,099 in a series of rental scams, according to a statement from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gregory Coley, 31, faces three counts of theft by deception. From April 4-13, Coley collected money that the victims thought was going toward home rentals in Auburn and Duluth, the statement said.

Police don’t know his whereabouts and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at (770) 513-5300.

Rental scams are on the rise, police said.

Here are some tips to avoid being scammed while trying to rent a property:

  • Keep a record of all your transactions
  • Find rental properties through well-known agents and management companies
  • Look for other listings of the same property
  • Avoid paying through cash, gift cards and peer-to-peer sites like Venmo
  • Verify the home’s current owner by checking property tax records through the county tax office
  • Ask for proof of ownership
  • Be cautious of agents who don’t want to meet in person

If you believe you have been scammed, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and report the incident to your local police department.

