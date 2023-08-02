Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mattie’s Call issued for 35-year-old Clayton County man

Reginal Dupiton
Reginal Dupiton(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 35-year-old man.

Reginal Dupiton was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Southern Regional Medical Center at 11 Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale.

Dupiton is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Medical center staff did not know what Dupiton was wearing when he was last seen, but did say he still had an IV bag attached to his arm. Dupiton has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone who has contact with Reginal Dupiton is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 ext. 8 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Photo of Thomas Shepard Milner
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
Police responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Road and Town Boulevard.
GBI investigating deadly shooting involving Brookhaven police officer
The scene of a deadly early-morning crash that claimed the lives of four people on I-75 SB in...
3 siblings killed in crash on I-75 in Clayton County identified by family
The incident happened on Saturday.
2 swimmers dead, 1 still missing at Lake Lanier in weekend incidents

Latest News

Gwinnett County extends Summer Meals Program to help families in need
Deion Patterson, 24, was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on 17 counts.
Midtown mass shooting suspect indicted on murder, slew of other charges
Canvasser Sienna Giraldi, 26, right, talks to Atlanta resident Makela Atchison, center,...
More than 35K signatures collected to get ‘Cop City’ on Atlanta ballot
The incident happened Tuesday in a wooded area near Riverwalk Trail just before 8 p.m., close...
Teen says she was sexually assaulted along trail in Roswell, police say