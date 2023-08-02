Mattie’s Call issued for 35-year-old Clayton County man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 35-year-old man.

Reginal Dupiton was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Southern Regional Medical Center at 11 Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale.

Dupiton is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Medical center staff did not know what Dupiton was wearing when he was last seen, but did say he still had an IV bag attached to his arm. Dupiton has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone who has contact with Reginal Dupiton is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 ext. 8 or dial 911.

