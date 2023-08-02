Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion; 2 Georgia players win $10K each

premio mayor de mega millions
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.(Mega Millions/MGN Online)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize, but two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each by matching four white ball numbers and the yellow ball.

The winning numbers drawn for Aug. 1, 2023, are 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and the yellow ball is 12.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize is now one of the largest in U.S. history.

The next drawing will be Friday, Aug. 4.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $720 million after no winner Tuesday
Georgia Lottery tickets
1 in Georgia wins $2M in Monday’s Powerball drawing, 3 others win $50K
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Lindsay Shiver, left, was charged in connection to a plot to kill her estranged husband Robert...
Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas
Elizabeth Chosewood
Babysitter charged, nearly strangles baby to death, Gainesville police say
Rapper Young Thug is on trial in a massive RICO case.
Young Thug’s attorneys: Leave the goats out of it!
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii

Latest News

Gwinnett County students
It’s back to school for Georgia’s largest school district, among several others
Fulton County Jail
Fulton Commissioners to vote on proposed $1.7 billion-dollar jail facility Wednesday
Extreme heat changes City of Elba utility crew schedules.
What impact does the heat have on mental health?
Reginal Dupiton
Mattie’s Call issued for 35-year-old Clayton County man