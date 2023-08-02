Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion; 2 Georgia players win $10K each

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize, but two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each by matching four white ball numbers and the yellow ball.

The winning numbers drawn for Aug. 1, 2023, are 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and the yellow ball is 12.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize is now one of the largest in U.S. history.

The next drawing will be Friday, Aug. 4.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

