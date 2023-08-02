Newton County elementary school student found with gun on campus, officials say

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a student was found with a gun at an elementary school in Newton County Wednesday evening.

According to Newton County Schools, the incident happened at Middle Ridge Elementary School in Covington. The school system did not say there were any arrests in connection to the incident.

Newton County Schools officials said law enforcement was immediately notified and the weapon was confiscated.

The school system’s first day back to school was Monday.

