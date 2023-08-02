Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Newton County elementary school student found with gun on campus, officials say

According to Newton County Schools, the incident happened at Middle Ridge Elementary School in...
According to Newton County Schools, the incident happened at Middle Ridge Elementary School in Covington.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a student was found with a gun at an elementary school in Newton County Wednesday evening.

According to Newton County Schools, the incident happened at Middle Ridge Elementary School in Covington. The school system did not say there were any arrests in connection to the incident.

Newton County Schools officials said law enforcement was immediately notified and the weapon was confiscated.

The school system’s first day back to school was Monday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Lindsay Shiver, left, was charged in connection to a plot to kill her estranged husband Robert...
Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion; 2 Georgia players win $10K each
An online petition, which has amassed around 700 signatures in 24 hours, is calling on Jackson...
Students reportedly asked to change following new dress code, sparking petition
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii

Latest News

Rome City Schools bus involved in crash
Rome City Schools bus involved in crash
Search for missing man on Lake Lanier turns into recovery effort
Search for missing man on Lake Lanier turns into recovery effort
Lawsuit brought by Georgia District attorneys claims new bill is unconstitutional
Lawsuit brought by Georgia District attorneys claims new bill is unconstitutional
Man wanted for scamming $8,000 from renters in Gwinnett County, police say
Man wanted for scamming $8,000 from renters in Gwinnett County, police say
Possible security threat at U.S Senate building
Possible security threat at U.S Senate building