Police looking for missing Marietta man with dementia

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marietta Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with dementia.

Keith Moore, 66, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon. He was last seen on video on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Cobb Parkway North and Field Park Circle. In the video, Moore was wearing a black and white striped shirt, black jeans, a black leather vest, white, black, and gold shoes, and a hat with the name “Moore” on the front. Police said he may have fishing poles and a tackle box with him.

Moore is described as 5-feet-10-inches and weighs around 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

