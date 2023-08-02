Back to School
Rome City School bus involved in crash, no students injured, police say

Rome City Schools bus involved in crash
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Rome City Schools bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon while transporting students in the area of Redmond Circle.

In a Facebook post, Rome City Schools officials said that all students and staff were accounted for and parents of children involved have been contacted. School had just started back up on Friday, July 28.

Rome Police told us that no one on the bus was hurt. Two people in another vehicle complained of neck and back pain. As of around 4:15 p.m., the scene had been cleared.

They said parents should expect delays for any high school students who may ride Bus 20-12.

