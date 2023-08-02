Back to School
Search for missing man on Lake Lanier turns into recovery effort

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials continued to search for the body of a man who went missing while swimming in Lake Lanier.

They say Leonardo Martinez was swimming near Van Pugh Park South over the weekend.

Martinez’s sister, Leondina Martinez, told Atlanta News First the family met with officials Wednesday afternoon, encouraging them to also search on land.

Other people who were at the lake said this sad situation and other tragedies that happen there, stay on their mind.

“This summer man, I’m not a lake guy, but you know I’ve heard about the drownings out here,” Steven, a visitor, said.

Two others died over the weekend at Lake Lanier.

According to officials, a 61-year-old man drowned and a 24-year-old died from electrocution after jumping into the water.

